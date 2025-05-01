Problem 10.1.47

45–48. {Use of Tech} Explicit formulas for sequences Consider the formulas for the following sequences {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞

Make a table with at least ten terms and determine a plausible limit of the sequence or state that the sequence diverges.

aₙ = ⁿ² + n ; n = 1, 2, 3, …