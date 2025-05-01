Problem 10.2.15
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(3n³ − 1)⁄(2n³ + 1)}
Problem 10.8.13
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 3 to ∞) 5 / (2 + ln k)
Problem 10.8.25
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (√k × e^(√k))
Problem 10.4.61
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
2 / 4² + 2 / 5² + 2 / 6² + ⋯
Problem 10.7.41
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (√k / k − 1)²ᵏ
Problem 10.1.47
45–48. {Use of Tech} Explicit formulas for sequences Consider the formulas for the following sequences {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞
Make a table with at least ten terms and determine a plausible limit of the sequence or state that the sequence diverges.
aₙ = ⁿ² + n ; n = 1, 2, 3, …
Problem 10.8.41
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ / (3ᵏ − 2ᵏ)
Problem 10.1.3
Suppose the sequence { aₙ} is defined by the recurrence relation a₍ₙ₊₁₎ = n · aₙ , for n=1, 2, 3 ...., where a₁ = 1. Write out the first five terms of the sequence.
Problem 10.6.9
Is it possible for an alternating series to converge absolutely but not conditionally?
Problem 10.4.60
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ / (k² + 1)
Problem 10.8.77
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞) 3k / ∜(k⁴ + 3)
Problem 10.8.7
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (k² / (k⁴ + k³ + 1))
Problem 10.5.63
Series of squares Prove that if ∑ aₖ is a convergent series of positive terms, then the series ∑ aₖ² also converges.
Problem 10.2.35
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(n)}
Problem 10.2.87
84–87. {Use of Tech} Sequences by recurrence relations
The following sequences, defined by a recurrence relation, are monotonic and bounded, and therefore converge by Theorem 10.5.
a. Examine the first three terms of the sequence to determine whether the sequence is nondecreasing or nonincreasing.
b. Use analytical methods to find the limit of the sequence.
{Use of Tech} aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ); a₀ = 3
Problem 10.8.39
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 5ᵏ(k!)² / (2k)!
Problem 10.4.57
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (5 / 6)⁻ᵏ
Problem 10.2.31
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(3ⁿ⁺¹ + 3)⁄3ⁿ}
Problem 10.2.85
84–87. {Use of Tech} Sequences by recurrence relations
The following sequences, defined by a recurrence relation, are monotonic and bounded, and therefore converge by Theorem 10.5.
a. Examine the first three terms of the sequence to determine whether the sequence is nondecreasing or nonincreasing.
b. Use analytical methods to find the limit of the sequence.
aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ (1 − aₙ); a₀ = 0.3
Problem 10.2.39
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(1 + (2 / n))ⁿ}
Problem 10.1.37
35–44. Limits of sequences Write the terms a₁, a₂, a₃, and a₄ of the following sequences. If the sequence appears to converge, make a conjecture about its limit. If the sequence diverges, explain why.
aₙ = 1⁄10ⁿ ; n = 1, 2, 3, …
Problem 10.5.50
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) (5 ln k) / k
Problem 10.4.17
17–22. Integral Test Use the Integral Test to determine whether the following series converge after showing that the conditions of the Integral Test are satisfied.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (∛(5k + 3))
Problem 10.8.57
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 5¹⁻²ᵏ
Problem 10.7.23
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((k / (k + 1)) × 2k²)
Problem 10.2.11
Compare the growth rates of {n¹⁰⁰} and {eⁿ⁄¹⁰⁰} as n → ∞.
Problem 10.3.65
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
65. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (1 / √(k + 1) – 1 / √(k + 3))
Problem 10.3.53
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
53. 0.00952̅ = 0.00952952…
Problem 10.8.35
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2⁹k / kᵏ
Problem 10.6.51
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) cos(k) / k³
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
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