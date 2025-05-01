Problem 10.6.49
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (3/4)ᵏ
Problem 10.2.69
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(75 n⁻¹ / 99ⁿ) + (5ⁿ sin n / 8ⁿ)}
Problem 10.8.65
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (cos(1 / k) – cos(1 / (k + 1)))
Problem 10.7.29
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ⁺¹ × k²ᵏ) / (k! × k!)
Problem 10.2.67
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{sin n / 2ⁿ}
Problem 10.7.33
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ k (2ᵏ⁺¹ / (9ᵏ − 1))
Problem 10.7.43
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ k! / kᵏ
Problem 10.3.83
72–86. Evaluating series Evaluate each series or state that it diverges.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) ((1/3) × (5/6)ᵏ + (3/5) × (7/9)ᵏ)
Problem 10.2.17
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{tan⁻¹(10n⁄(10n + 4))}
Problem 10.5.3
What comparison series would you use with the Comparison Test to determine whether
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 1) converges?
Problem 10.4.7
Define the remainder of an infinite series.
Problem 10.7.11
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-1)ᵏ⁺¹) × ((10k³ + k) / (9k³ + k + 1))ᵏ
Problem 10.8.67
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from j = 1 to ∞) cot(–1 / j) / 2ʲ
Problem 10.2.55
55–70. More sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{(−1)ⁿ / 2ⁿ}
Problem 10.3.65
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
65. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (1 / √(k + 1) – 1 / √(k + 3))
Problem 10.3.45
Periodic doses
Suppose you take 200 mg of an antibiotic every 6 hr. The half-life of the drug (the time it takes for half of the drug to be eliminated from your blood) is 6 hr. Use infinite series to find the long-term (steady-state) amount of antibiotic in your blood. You may assume the steady-state amount is finite.
Problem 10.3.13
9–15. Geometric sums Evaluate each geometric sum.
{Use of Tech} ∑ k = 0 to 9 (−3/4)ᵏ
Problem 10.8.53
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) sin(1 / k⁹)
Problem 10.1.63
61–66. Sequences of partial sums For the following infinite series, find the first four terms of the sequence of partial sums. Then make a conjecture about the value of the infinite series or state that the series diverges.
4 + 0.9 + 0.09 + 0.009 + ⋯
Problem 10.7.17
9–30. The Ratio and Root Tests Use the Ratio Test or the Root Test to determine whether the following series converge absolutely or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) ((-7)ᵏ / k²)
Problem 10.8.3
1–10. Choosing convergence tests Identify a convergence test for each series. If necessary, explain how to simplify or rewrite the series before applying the convergence test. You do not need to carry out the convergence test.
∑ (from k = 3 to ∞) (2k²) / (k² − k − 2)
Problem 10.5.39
38–39. Examining a series two ways Determine whether the following series converge using either the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test. Then use another method to check your answer.
39. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (k² + 2k + 1)
Problem 10.1.47
45–48. {Use of Tech} Explicit formulas for sequences Consider the formulas for the following sequences {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞
Make a table with at least ten terms and determine a plausible limit of the sequence or state that the sequence diverges.
aₙ = ⁿ² + n ; n = 1, 2, 3, …
Problem 10.4.31
23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / (k − 2)⁴
Problem 10.2.19
13–52. Limits of sequences
Find the limit of the following sequences or determine that the sequence diverges.
{1 + cos(1⁄n)}
Problem 10.1.7
The first ten terms of the sequence {(1 + 1/10ⁿ)^10ⁿ}∞ ₙ₌₁ are rounded to 8 digits right of the decimal point (see table). Make a conjecture about the limit of the sequence.
n an
1 2.59374246
2 2.70481383
3 2.71692393
4 2.71814593
5 2.71826824
6 2.71828047
7 2.71828169
8 2.71828179
9 2.71828204
10 2.71828203
Problem 10.5.59
40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) tan (1 / k)
Problem 10.6.9
Is it possible for an alternating series to converge absolutely but not conditionally?
Problem 10.8.35
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2⁹k / kᵏ
Problem 10.6.51
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) cos(k) / k³
Ch. 10 - Sequences and Infinite Series
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