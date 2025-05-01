Problem 8.9.59
59. Perpetual Annuity
Imagine that today you deposit $B in a savings account that earns interest at a rate of *p*% per year compounded continuously (see Section 7.2). The goal is to draw an income of $I per year from the account forever. The amount of money that must be deposited is:
B = I × ∫(from 0 to ∞) e^(-rt) dt
where r = p/100.
Suppose you find an account that earns 12% interest annually, and you wish to have an income from the account of $5000 per year. How much must you deposit today?
Problem 8.3.65
65. Volume Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by y = sin²(x) * cos^(3/2)(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.
Problem 8.5.26
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
26. ∫₀¹ [1 / (t² - 9)] dt
Problem 8.7.46
41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.
46. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of y = 1/√(x² - 2x + 2) and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 3.
Problem 8.2.44
42-47. Volumes of Solids Find the volume of the solid generated when the given region is revolved as described.
44. The region bounded by f(x) = sin(x) and the x-axis on [0, π] is revolved about the y-axis.
Problem 8.9.31
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
31. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) 1/[v(v + 1)] dv
Problem 8.1.10
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ e^(3 - 4x) dx
Problem 8.2.72
72. Between the sine and inverse sine Find the area of the region bound by the curves y = sin x and y = sin⁻¹x on the interval [0, 1/2].
Problem 8.5.70
69-72. Volumes of solids Find the volume of the following solids.
70. The region bounded by y = 1/[x²(x² + 2)²], y = 0, x = 1, and x = 2 is revolved about the y-axis.
Problem 8.3.26
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
26. ∫ sin³x cos³ᐟ²x dx
Problem 8.3.37
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
37. ∫ [sec⁴(lnθ)]/θ dθ
Problem 8.5.66
66-68. Areas of regions (Use of Tech) Find the area of the following regions.
66. The region bounded by the curve y = (x - x²)/[(x + 1)(x² + 1)] and the x-axis from x = 0 to x = 1
Problem 8.9.33
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
33. ∫ (from 2 to ∞) 1/(y ln y) dy
Problem 8.7.21
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
21. ∫ cos x / (sin² x + 2 sin x) dx
Problem 8.4.65
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫[1/2 to (√2 + 3)/(2√2)] dx / (8x² - 8x + 11)
Problem 8.1.1
What change of variables would you use for the integral ∫(4 - 7x)^(-6) dx?
Problem 8.9.108
108. Draining a tank Water is drained from a 3000-gal tank at a rate that starts at 100 gal/hr and decreases continuously by 5%/hr. If the drain is left open indefinitely, how much water drains from the tank? Can a full tank be emptied at this rate?
Problem 8.6.5
Choosing an integration strategy Identify a technique of integration for evaluating the following integrals. If necessary, explain how to first simplify the integrand before applying the suggested technique of integration. You do not need to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (5x² + 18x + 20) / [(2x + 3)(x² + 4x + 8)] dx
Problem 8.9.106
102–106. Laplace transforms A powerful tool in solving problems in engineering and physics is the Laplace transform. Given a function f(t), the Laplace transform is a new function F(s) defined by F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) f(t) dt, where we assume s is a positive real number. For example, to find the Laplace transform of f(t) = e^(-t), the following improper integral is evaluated using integration by parts:
F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) e^(-t) dt = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-(s+1)t) dt = 1/(s+1).
Verify the following Laplace transforms, where a is a real number.
106. f(t) = cos(at) → F(s) = s/(s² + a²)
Problem 8.7.18
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
18. ∫ dx / (225 − 16x²)
Problem 8.4.19
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
19. ∫ 1/√(x² - 81) dx, x > 9
Problem 8.1.32
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ from 0 to 2 of x / (x² + 4x + 8) dx
Problem 8.9.56
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
56. ∫ (from 0 to 1) 1/(x + √x) dx
Problem 8.9.28
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
28. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) tan⁻¹(s)/(s² + 1) ds
Problem 8.9.10
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
10. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) e⁻²ˣ dx
Problem 8.1.40
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
40. ∫ (1 - x) / (1 - √x) dx
Problem 8.8.38
37-40. {Use of Tech} Temperature data
Howdy temperature data for Boulder, Colorado; San Francisco, California; Nantucket, Massachusetts; and Duluth, Minnesota, over a 12-hr period on the same day of January are shown in the figure.
Assume these data are taken from a continuous temperature function T(t). The average temperature (in °F) over the 12-hr period is:
T_avg = (1/12) × ∫(0 to 12) T(t) dt
38. Find an accurate approximation to the average temperature over the 12-hr period for San Francisco. State your method.
Problem 8.8.64
64. (Use of Tech) Normal distribution of movie lengths
A study revealed that the lengths of U.S. movies are normally distributed with a mean of 110 minutes and a standard deviation of 22 minutes. This means that the fraction of movies with lengths between a and b minutes (with a < b) is given by the integral:
(1/(22√(2π))) ∫[a to b] e^(-((x-110)/22)²/2) dx.
What percentage of U.S. movies are between 1 hr and 1.5 hr long (60-90 min)?
Problem 8.3.38
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫ tan⁵θ sec⁴θ dθ
Problem 8.3.45
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
45. ∫ sec²x tan¹ᐟ²x dx
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
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