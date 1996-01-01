63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₋₂² dt/(t² – 9)
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₋₂² dt/(t² – 9)
17-22. Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions.
17. (5x - 7) / (x² - 3x + 2)
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
15. x / ((x⁴ - 16)²)
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
23. ∫ [3 / ((x - 1)(x + 2))] dx
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
6. (4x + 1)/(4x² - 1)
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
9. 4/(x⁵ - 5x³ + 4x)
5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
12. (2x² + 3)/((x² - 8x + 16)(x² + 3x + 4))