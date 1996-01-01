7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
47. ∫ (from 0 to 10) 1/∜(10 - x) dx
50. ∫ (from 0 to 9) 1/(x - 1)¹ᐟ³ dx
53. ∫ (from 0 to 1) ln x dx
56. ∫ (from 0 to 1) 1/(x + √x) dx
62. Electronic Chips Suppose the probability that a particular computer chip fails after a hours of operation is 0.00005 ∫(from a to ∞) e^(-0.00005t) dt.
a. Find the probability that the computer chip fails after 15,000 hr of operation.
63. Average Lifetime The average time until a computer chip fails (see Exercise 62) is 0.00005 ∫(from 0 to ∞) t e^(-0.00005t) dt. Find this value.
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
78. ∫(from 0 to ∞) dx / (eˣ + x + 1)