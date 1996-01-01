7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
16. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) (1/(x² + a²)) dx, a > 0
19. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) (3x² + 1)/(x³ + x) dx
22. ∫ (from -∞ to -2) (1/x²) sin(π/2) dx
25. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) e³ˣ/(1 + e⁶ˣ) dx
36. ∫ (from e² to ∞) 1/(x lnᵖ x) dx, p > 1
39. ∫ (from 0 to π/2) tan θ dθ
42. ∫ (from 3 to 4) 1/(x-3)³ᐟ² dx