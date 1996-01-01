82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
86. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) x³/(1 + x⁸) dx
89–91. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
89. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) dx/(x⁵ + x⁴ + x³ + 1)
92. Integral with a parameter For what values of p does the integral
∫ (from 1 to ∞) dx/xlnᵖ(x) converge, and what is its value (in terms of p)?
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
31. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) 1/[v(v + 1)] dv
102–106. Laplace transforms A powerful tool in solving problems in engineering and physics is the Laplace transform. Given a function f(t), the Laplace transform is a new function F(s) defined by F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) f(t) dt, where we assume s is a positive real number. For example, to find the Laplace transform of f(t) = e^(-t), the following improper integral is evaluated using integration by parts:
F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) e^(-t) dt = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-(s+1)t) dt = 1/(s+1).
Verify the following Laplace transforms, where a is a real number.
104. f(t) = t → F(s) = 1/s²
94. The family f(x) = 1/xᵖ revisited Consider the family of functions f(x) = 1/xᵖ, where p is a real number.
For what values of p does the integral ∫(1 to ∞) 1/xᵖ dx exist?
What is its value when it exists?