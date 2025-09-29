66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
71. Let f(x) = √(sin x).
a. Find a Simpson's Rule approximation to the integral from 1 to 2 of √(sin x) dx using n = 20 subintervals.
b. Find an upper bound on the absolute error in the estimate from part (a) using Theorem 8.1. (Hint: |f''''(x)| ≤ 1 on [1,2].)
95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical integration Estimate the following integrals using the Midpoint Rule M(n), the Trapezoidal Rule T(n), and Simpson’s Rule S(n) for the given values of n.
96. ∫ (from 1 to 3) dx/(x³ + x + 1); n = 4
97. ∫ (from 0 to 1) tan(x²) dx; n = 40
95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical methods Use numerical methods or a calculator to approximate the following integrals as closely as possible. The exact value of each integral is given.
98. ∫(from 0 to 1) (ln x)/(1+x) dx = -π²/12
Bounds on e Use a left Riemann sum with at least n = 2 subintervals of equal length to approximate ln 2 = ∫[1 to 2] (dt/t) and show that ln 2 < 1. Use a right Riemann sum with n = 7 subintervals of equal length to approximate ln 3 = ∫[1 to 3] (dt/t) and show that ln 3 > 1.