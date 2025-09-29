37-40. {Use of Tech} Temperature data

Howdy temperature data for Boulder, Colorado; San Francisco, California; Nantucket, Massachusetts; and Duluth, Minnesota, over a 12-hr period on the same day of January are shown in the figure.

Assume these data are taken from a continuous temperature function T(t). The average temperature (in °F) over the 12-hr period is:

T_avg = (1/12) × ∫(0 to 12) T(t) dt

38. Find an accurate approximation to the average temperature over the 12-hr period for San Francisco. State your method.