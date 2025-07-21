Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques Integration techniques are methods used to evaluate integrals, which can include substitution, integration by parts, partial fraction decomposition, and trigonometric substitution. Each technique is suited for different types of integrands, and understanding when to apply each method is crucial for simplifying the integration process. Recommended video: 06:18 06:18 Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Partial Fraction Decomposition Partial fraction decomposition is a technique used to break down a rational function into simpler fractions that are easier to integrate. This method is particularly useful when the integrand is a fraction where the degree of the numerator is less than the degree of the denominator, allowing for straightforward integration of each term. Recommended video: 10:07 10:07 Partial Fraction Decomposition: Distinct Linear Factors