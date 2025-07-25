64. (Use of Tech) Normal distribution of movie lengths

A study revealed that the lengths of U.S. movies are normally distributed with a mean of 110 minutes and a standard deviation of 22 minutes. This means that the fraction of movies with lengths between a and b minutes (with a < b) is given by the integral:

(1/(22√(2π))) ∫[a to b] e^(-((x-110)/22)²/2) dx.

What percentage of U.S. movies are between 1 hr and 1.5 hr long (60-90 min)?