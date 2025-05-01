Problem 7.2.88
Solve the initial value problems in Exercises 87 and 88.
88. d²y/dx² = sec²x, y(0)=0 and y'(0)=1
Problem 7.5.37
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
37. lim (y → 0) (√(5y + 25) - 5) / y
Problem 7.4.15
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
15. √x (dy/dx) = e^(y+√x), x > 0
Problem 7.7.13
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
13. y = 6sinh(x/3)
Problem 7.3.51
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
51. ∫ from ln(π/6) to ln(π/2) 2e^v cos(e^v) dv
Problem 7.2.81
81. Find the lengths of the following curves.
a. y = (x²/8) - ln(x), 4≤x≤8
Problem 7.3.5
5. e^(2t)-3e^t = 0
Problem 7.A.15
15. Find f'(2) if f(x) = e^(g(x)) and g(x) = ∫(from 2 to x) t/(1+t⁴)dt.
Problem 7.AAE.1
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
1. lim(b→1⁻) ∫(from 0 to b) dx/√(1-x²)
Problem 7.AAE.20b
20. Solid of revolution The region between the curve y=1/(2√x) and the x-axis from x=1/4 to x=4 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
b. Find the centroid of the region.
Problem 7.AAE.19
19. Center of mass Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region in the first and fourth quadrants enclosed by the curves y=1/(1+x²) and y=-1/(1+x²) and by the lines x=0 and x=1.
Problem 7.AAE.13
13. For what x>0 does x^(x^x) = (x^x)^x? Give reasons for your answer.
Problem 7.AAE.7a
7. Let A(t) be the area of the region in the first quadrant enclosed by the coordinate axes, the curve y=e^(-x), and the vertical line x=t, t>0. Let V(t) be the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis. Find the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞)A(t)
Problem 7.AAE.20a
20. Solid of revolution The region between the curve y=1/(2√x) and the x-axis from x=1/4 to x=4 is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid.
a. Find the volume of the solid.
Problem 7.AAE.11
Find the areas between the curves y=2(log_2(x))/x and y=2(log_4(x))/x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=e. What is the ratio of the larger area to the smaller?
Problem 7.AAE.5
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
5. lim(n→∞) (1/(n+1) + 1/(n+2) + ... + 1/(2n))
Problem 7.AAE.9
In Exercises 9 and 10, use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx.
9. y^e^x = x^y + 1
Problem 7.AAE.3
Find the limits in Exercises 1–6.
3. lim(x→0⁺) (cox(√x))^(1/x)
Problem 7.AAE.17
17. Even-odd decompositions
b. If f(x) = f_E(x) + f_O(x) is the sum of an even function f_E(x) and an odd function f_O(x), then show that
f_E(x) = (f(x)+f(-x))/2 and f_O(x) = (f(x)-f(-x))/2
Problem 7.GYR.7
7. What integrals lead to logarithms? Give examples. What are the integrals of tan x, cot x, sec x, and csc x?
Problem 7.P.5
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
5. y = ln(sin²θ)
Problem 7.P.111c
111. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
c. x = o(x + ln(x))
Problem 7.P.27
In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
27. y = (((t+1)(t-1))/((t-2)(t+3)))^5, t>2
Problem 7.P.13
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
13. y = (x+2)^(x+2)
Problem 7.P.111e
111. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
e. arctan x = O(1)
Problem 7.P.118
118. A particle is traveling upward and to the right along the curve y=ln(x). Its x-coordinate is increasing at the rate (dx/dt)=√x m/sec. At what rate is the y-coordinate changing at the point (e², 2)?
Problem 7.P.25
In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y = 2(x² + 1)/√(cos 2x)
Problem 7.P.112a
112. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
a. 1/x⁴ = O(1/x² + 1/x⁴)
Problem 7.P.112c
112. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
c. ln x = o(x+1)
Problem 7.P.29
In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
29. y = (sin θ)^√θ
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Back