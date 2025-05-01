Problem 8.5.56
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ (x + 2) / (x³ - 2x² - 3x) dx
Problem 8.7.36
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Find, to two decimal places, the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves in Exercises 35 and 36 about the x-axis.
y = x²/4, 0 ≤ x ≤ 2
Problem 8.1.6
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ dx / (x - √x)
Problem 8.6.52
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ csc³(√θ) / √θ dθ
Problem 8.8.46
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to 1 of (dt / (t - sin t))
(Hint: t ≥ sin t for t ≥ 0)
Problem 8.5.12
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (2x + 1) / (x² - 7x + 12) dx
Problem 8.3.20
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^π 8 sin⁴(y) cos²(y) dy
Problem 8.3.48
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ cot⁶(2x) dx
Problem 8.5.58
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ 2^x / (2²x + 2^x - 2) dx
Problem 8.1.16
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / √(2θ - θ²))
Problem 8.3.46
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–52.
∫ from -π/4 to π/4 of 6 tan⁴(x) dx
Problem 8.5.10
In Exercises 9–16, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ dx / (x² + 2x)
Problem 8.4.22
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (x² √(x² + 1))
Problem 8.5.20
In Exercises 17–20, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (x² dx) / ((x - 1)(x² + 2x + 1))
Problem 8.3.70
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 65–70.
∫ x cos³(x) dx
Problem 8.8.34
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₀^∞ dx / [(x + 1)(x² + 1)]
Problem 8.6.10
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ √(x - x²) / x dx
Problem 8.4.58
Area: Find the area enclosed by the ellipse x²/a² + y²/b² = 1.
Problem 8.6.6
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ x (7x + 5)^(3/2) dx
Problem 8.5.52
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / (cos θ + sin 2θ) dθ
Problem 8.6.56
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 51–56 by making a substitution (possibly trigonometric) and then applying a reduction formula.
∫ (from 0 to 1/√3) dt / (t² + 1)^(7/2)
Problem 8.9.18
Find the value of the constant c so that the given function is a probability density function for a random variable X over the specified interval.
f(x) = (1/x) over [c, c + 1]
Problem 8.2.70
In Exercises 67–73, use integration by parts to establish the reduction formula.
∫ (ln x)^n dx = x (ln x)^n - n ∫ (ln x)^(n-1) dx
Problem 8.3.78
Average Value: Find the average value of the function f(x) = 1 / (1 - sin θ) on the interval [0, π/6].
Problem 8.3.14
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^(π/2) sin²(x) dx
Problem 8.7.38
[Technology Exercise] When solving Exercises 33-40, you may need to use a calculator or a computer.
Use numerical integration to estimate the value of
π = 4 ∫ (from 0 to 1) [ 1 / (1 + x²) ] dx.
Problem 8.3.10
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–22.
∫₀^(π/6) 3cos⁵(3x) dx
Problem 8.8.6
The integrals in Exercises 1–34 converge. Evaluate the integrals without using tables.
∫₋₈¹ dx / x^(1/3)
Problem 8.2.40
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ x² sin(x³) dx
Problem 8.4.38
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ (1 - r²)^(5/2) / r⁸ dr
Ch. 8 - Techniques of Integration
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