When the cytosolic face of a vesicle membrane fuses with the cytosolic face of the plasma membrane, all of the lipids found in the cytosolic face remain facing the cytoplasm.
Table of contents
- 1. Overview of Cell Biology2h 49m
- 2. Chemical Components of Cells1h 14m
- 3. Energy1h 33m
- 4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes2h 31m
- 5. DNA to RNA to Protein2h 31m
- 6. Proteins1h 36m
- 7. Gene Expression1h 42m
- 8. Membrane Structure1h 4m
- 9. Transport Across Membranes1h 52m
- 10. Anerobic Respiration1h 5m
- 11. Aerobic Respiration1h 11m
- 12. Photosynthesis52m
- 13. Intracellular Protein Transport2h 18m
- Membrane Enclosed Organelles19m
- Protein Sorting9m
- ER Processing and Transport20m
- Golgi Processing and Transport17m
- Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins15m
- Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast7m
- Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways10m
- Endocytic Pathways21m
- Exocytosis6m
- Peroxisomes5m
- Plant Vacuole4m
- 14. Cell Signaling1h 28m
- 15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement1h 39m
- 16. Cell Division3h 5m
- 17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction50m
- 18. Cell Junctions and Tissues48m
- 19. Stem Cells13m
- 20. Cancer44m
- 21. The Immune System1h 6m
- 22. Techniques in Cell Biology1h 41m
- The Light Microscope5m
- Electron Microscopy6m
- The Use of Radioisotopes4m
- Cell Culture8m
- Isolation and Purification of Proteins7m
- Studying Proteins9m
- Nucleic Acid Hybridization2m
- DNA Cloning12m
- Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR6m
- DNA Sequencing5m
- DNA libraries5m
- DNA Transfer into Cells2m
- Tracking Protein Movement2m
- RNA interference4m
- Genetic Screens13m
- Bioinformatics3m
8. Membrane Structure
The Lipid Bilayer
Multiple Choice
In a diagram of the lipid bilayer where the polar heads are represented by circles, what do the lines extending from the circles most likely represent?
A
Cholesterol molecules
B
Carbohydrate side chains
C
Integral membrane proteins
D
The hydrophobic fatty acid tails
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of the lipid bilayer: The lipid bilayer is composed of phospholipids, which have a polar (hydrophilic) head group and two nonpolar (hydrophobic) fatty acid tails.
Interpret the diagram: In the diagram, the circles represent the polar head groups of the phospholipids. These are hydrophilic and face the aqueous environment on either side of the bilayer.
Analyze the lines extending from the circles: The lines represent the nonpolar fatty acid tails of the phospholipids. These tails are hydrophobic and face inward, away from the aqueous environment, forming the core of the bilayer.
Eliminate incorrect options: Cholesterol molecules are interspersed within the bilayer but are not represented as lines extending from the circles. Carbohydrate side chains are attached to proteins or lipids on the extracellular side of the membrane, and integral membrane proteins span or are embedded in the bilayer but are not represented as lines extending from the circles.
Conclude the correct answer: The lines extending from the circles most likely represent the hydrophobic fatty acid tails of the phospholipids, which are a key component of the lipid bilayer.
