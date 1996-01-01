Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Cell Biology

10. Anerobic Respiration

Gluconeogenesis

4
Problem

Which of the following is not true regarding gluconeogenesis?

5
Problem

True or False:Gluconeogenesis occurs in the exact reverse as glycolysis.

6
Problem

What happens to the glycolysis and gluconeogenesis when ATP levels are high and glucose is low?

7
Problem

When phosphofructokinase-1 is active, what happens to gluconeogenesis?

