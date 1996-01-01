Learn the toughest concepts covered in Cell Biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Primary Structure
Secondary Structure
Tertiary Structure
Quaternary Structure
Unstructured Regions
Match the following protein structures with their appropriate definitions
i. Primary Structure _____________
ii. Secondary Structure _____________
iii. Tertiary Structure _____________
iv. Quaternary Structure _____________
a. 3D conformation of a single polypeptide chain
b. Linear sequence of amino acids
c. Folding of multiple polypeptide chains together
d. Local structures of a single polypeptide chain
An alpha helix is a protein folding pattern that is classified under which of the following protein structures?
A protein with 3000+ amino acids obtained a mutation that caused an amino acid change in a region of the protein that does not normally interact with other molecules. What type of effect could this cause?
he entire sequence of the protein is used to form the protein’s structure.
A coiled coil and an alpha helix are two terms for the same structure.