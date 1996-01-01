Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Cell Biology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Cell Biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

6. Proteins

Protein Folding

Next Topic
1

concept

Primary Structure

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Secondary Structure

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Tertiary Structure

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

concept

Quaternary Structure

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

concept

Unstructured Regions

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6

problem

Match the following protein structures with their appropriate definitions 

i. Primary Structure _____________
ii. Secondary Structure _____________
iii. Tertiary Structure _____________
iv. Quaternary Structure _____________ 

a. 3D conformation of a single polypeptide chain 

b. Linear sequence of amino acids 

c. Folding of multiple polypeptide chains together 

d. Local structures of a single polypeptide chain

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

An alpha helix is a protein folding pattern that is classified under which of the following protein structures?

8
Problem

A protein with 3000+ amino acids obtained a mutation that caused an amino acid change in a region of the protein that does not normally interact with other molecules. What type of effect could this cause?

9
Problem

he entire sequence of the protein is used to form the protein’s structure.

10
Problem

A coiled coil and an alpha helix are two terms for the same structure.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.