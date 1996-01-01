Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Cell Biology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Cell Biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

7. Gene Expression

Post-Transcriptional Regulators

RNA Regulation

RNA Interference

Protein Regulation

Choose all of the following post-transcriptional regulators of gene expression.

When the siRNA interacts with RISC for the first time it is single stranded.

What is the name of the enzyme that cleaves the miRNA in the nucleus before it travels to the cytoplasm to exert its effects?

What is the name of the region on a protein that controls its degradation over time?

All non-coding RNAs are responsible for regulating gene expression.

