Cell Biology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Cell Biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes

Transposons and Viruses

1

concept

Mobile Genetic Elements

2

concept

DNA Transposons

3

concept

Retrotransposons

4

concept

Viruses as Mobile Genetic Elements

5

concept

Evolution

6
Problem

Which of the following is not considered a mobile genetic element?

7
Problem

Which of the following transposons still jumps in the human genome?

8
Problem

What is the name of the enzyme responsible for allowing the transposon to jump within the genome?

9
Problem

Some transposons encode for a protein.

