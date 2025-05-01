Where do the microtubules of the spindle originate during mitosis in plant and animal cells?
A
Plasma membrane
B
Nucleolus
C
Mitochondria
D
Centrosomes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of microtubules in mitosis: Microtubules are part of the cytoskeleton and play a critical role in separating chromosomes during cell division. They form the spindle apparatus, which ensures proper chromosome segregation.
Identify the origin of microtubules: Microtubules are nucleated and organized by specific structures in the cell. In both plant and animal cells, these structures are responsible for forming the spindle apparatus.
Focus on centrosomes in animal cells: In animal cells, the centrosome is the primary microtubule-organizing center (MTOC). It contains a pair of centrioles surrounded by pericentriolar material, which helps nucleate and anchor microtubules during mitosis.
Consider plant cells: While plant cells lack centrioles, they still have MTOCs that function similarly to centrosomes. These MTOCs organize the spindle microtubules during mitosis, even in the absence of centrioles.
Conclude the correct answer: The centrosome (or MTOC in plants) is the structure where the microtubules of the spindle originate during mitosis, making it the correct answer to the question.
