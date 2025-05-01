Cationic detergents disrupt the cell membrane primarily by which mechanism?
A
They block aquaporins and ion channels, stopping osmosis and thereby mechanically tearing the membrane.
B
They insert their hydrophobic tails into the lipid bilayer and their positively charged heads interact with negatively charged membrane components, solubilizing lipids and causing membrane leakage/lysis.
C
They covalently cross-link phospholipid head groups, rigidifying the bilayer and preventing lateral diffusion.
D
They specifically hydrolyze phospholipids into fatty acids and glycerol, removing the bilayer without forming micelles.
