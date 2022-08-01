The Tree of Life

Hi in this video we're gonna be talking about evolution of the cell. So evolution is the process that has created all biological organisms that exist today. So how this happened is that all organisms originally came from a single ancestral cell. So that was a single cell that just existed by itself but eventually evolved to become all the organisms present today. So how we know that it came from the single ancestral cell is because although the organisms on earth today are extremely diverse they all contain these very common molecular mechanisms. So things like the genetic code or certain chemical reactions that make up metabolism and various signaling. Um And all of these processes are extremely similar. I mean remarkably similar and suggesting that they had to come from a single source and that source was the ancestral cell. So how did we become how did we transition from the ancestral cell to the diversity present today? Well that occurred through small changes in the D. N. A. Of a cell or organism which is how evolution works. So if we look at this tree of life we can see that there's very much diversity represented on this very tiny um image here. And uh one of the things that you can see is first that there are a bunch of different colors. There's three different colors here. So obviously they're representing something. So what are they representing? Well the diversity of life because it is so diverse can be classified into three domains These domains are called archaea bacteria and eukaryotes to now bacteria can sometimes be referred to you bacteria. So your textbook will um I don't know sometimes say you bacterias that are bacteria but it's the same thing and the same thing for you. Correo to sometimes it's spelled with a C. Or a. K. But it's all the same thing. And so these three colors on this graph represents these three domains. So bacteria which you can see here in blue is you can see is just extraordinarily diverse. Especially if you consider that animals which make up everything from a whale to an aunt and even beyond. Just composed this like such tiny area of diversity. Um So there's extraordinarily amount of diversity present on earth. And so how we present these um how we present this diversity is to fill a genetic trees. So this is an example of one. Um But I'll show you another example of one later. But philo genetic trees are used to prison the relationships and evolution of organisms. So how do we define these relationships? Well how we do it for eukaryotes which I remember you Correo to typically more complex is we actually just do this by looking at them. So to eukaryotic organisms consists of a whale and a turkey. And I don't really need to know much about those organisms to say that they're very different and that there should be classified as such. But for more simple cells including pro carry oats which are both the Rko and the bacteria. This actually requires the D. N. A sequence. We have to know the actual sequence of the genes in order to be able to differentiate them. And so the first person that did this is named carl woes. Now some of you may need to actually know that name. Some of you will be able to forget it. You'll just have to sort of check in with your professor to see whether or not that name something that you should really remember. But what he did is he actually studied um ribosomes RNA sequences and why he chose ribosomes. RNA sequences is first because they're present in every organism on earth. So we can use them to look at relationships between organisms. But then he also chose them because they don't change that much. They're really crucial to life. And so if we can find a change in a ribosome RNA sequence we can say okay these are two very different organisms. And that's extremely important. Especially when looking at pro carry out ICC cells because typically they're single cells and I can't really tell the difference between one single cell and another. And so by looking at the DNA sequences and these ribosomes RNA sequences we can say okay these are actually two different organisms even if they don't necessarily look like it. Now there's this theory that explains how eukaryotic cells evolved from pro carry out itself. So um so how this happened. Just tell you a little story. So how this happened is that very early in earth's history all that was present on earth were pro carrying like cells but there were different sized pro carry attic cells. There were some larger ones and there were some smaller ones and eventually the larger ones just started taking up the smaller ones. Um Now you can imagine that when these smaller cells were taken up by the larger ones that they were pretty much just destroyed, they couldn't survive in the larger cell. So it it broke down but very rarely. But it did happen where these smaller cells were actually able to survive in these larger cells which is kind of extraordinary. And when they did they actually were just like well we like it here. So we were going to stay and so stay, they did. And so throughout history they kept evolving with these larger cells and eventually they became organelles that today you'll be familiar with and you'll know them as mitochondria and chloroplasts. And so this is the endosymbiont theory explains how eukaryotic cells evolved from pro periodic cells. So we're gonna look at a different representation of a philo genetic tree. And what you can see is you can have the three domains bacteria, archaea, you cario to and they all came from a single ancestral cell. Um And so all these domains came from the ancestral cell. Um And I'm going to talk a little bit about these branches now, you don't need to know this. I just think it's really interesting to think about. Um So if you can see here that there are these branches here now, this organism, whatever branched off here was a single organism and this was another one, but eventually it became the entire bacteria domain, the same for this one, there's another branch here. So this organism eventually became the entire RKO domain and this one eventually became the entire eukaryotic domain. And I think that's just so interesting to think of a single cell evolving into these entire domains of organisms. Um So that's it on evolution or evolution of the cell for now. But let's come back and we'll talk we'll continue on to the next concept.

