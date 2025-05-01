How did Rudolf Virchow contribute to the development of cell theory?
A
He coined the term 'cell' after observing cork tissue.
B
He first observed living cells under a microscope.
C
He proposed that all cells arise from pre-existing cells.
D
He discovered the nucleus in plant cells.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about Rudolf Virchow's specific contribution to the development of cell theory, so focus on his role in advancing this scientific concept.
Review the historical development of cell theory: Recall that cell theory has three main tenets: (1) All living organisms are composed of one or more cells, (2) The cell is the basic unit of structure and function in living organisms, and (3) All cells arise from pre-existing cells.
Identify Rudolf Virchow's contribution: Virchow is credited with proposing the idea that 'Omnis cellula e cellula,' which translates to 'All cells arise from pre-existing cells.' This was a critical addition to cell theory, emphasizing the continuity of life through cellular division.
Eliminate the incorrect options: (1) The term 'cell' was coined by Robert Hooke, not Virchow. (2) The first observation of living cells under a microscope was made by Antonie van Leeuwenhoek. (3) The discovery of the nucleus in plant cells was made by Robert Brown.
Conclude that the correct answer is: Rudolf Virchow's contribution to cell theory was his proposal that all cells arise from pre-existing cells, which solidified the understanding of cellular reproduction and continuity.
