How do transporters and channels select which solutes they help move across the membrane?
A
They only transport solutes that are hydrophobic.
B
They select solutes based solely on the direction of the concentration gradient.
C
They allow all solutes to pass through indiscriminately.
D
They recognize specific solutes based on size, shape, and chemical properties.
1
Understand the role of transporters and channels: Transporters and channels are membrane proteins that facilitate the movement of specific solutes across the cell membrane. They are selective in their function, meaning they do not allow all solutes to pass through indiscriminately.
Recognize the basis of selectivity: Transporters and channels recognize solutes based on specific criteria such as size, shape, and chemical properties (e.g., charge or polarity). This ensures that only compatible solutes are transported.
Differentiate between hydrophobic and hydrophilic solutes: Hydrophobic solutes can often diffuse through the lipid bilayer without the need for transporters or channels. However, hydrophilic solutes (e.g., ions, sugars) require these proteins for transport due to their inability to pass through the hydrophobic core of the membrane.
Understand the role of concentration gradients: While the direction of the concentration gradient influences the movement of solutes (e.g., passive transport moves solutes down their gradient), it is not the sole determinant of selectivity. The structural and chemical compatibility of the solute with the transporter or channel is critical.
Conclude with the correct answer: Transporters and channels select solutes based on their size, shape, and chemical properties, ensuring specificity in the transport process and maintaining cellular homeostasis.
