In many bacteria, newly replicated chromosomes remain attached to the cell membrane to help ensure proper chromosome segregation during cell division. Which bacterial cell structure is most directly responsible for anchoring the chromosomes to the membrane?
A
Membrane-associated proteins that bind the origin of replication (oriC)
B
Ribosomes attached to the inner membrane
C
The outer membrane lipopolysaccharide (LPS) layer
D
Peptidoglycan cross-links in the cell wall
