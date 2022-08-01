Mitosis Steps

Okay, so now let's go over the individual steps of mitosis. Now I know you went over this in air intro bio classes but hopefully I'll be giving a little bit extra information and maybe even an extra step for some of you. So the first step is pro phase and the important thing to know about pro phases. This is when the main topic spindle forms. So you may say, okay well what's the topic spindle? I don't remember. Well the main topic spindle is a network of micro tubules called disaster micro tubules sometimes and central zones that control mitosis. And so my topic spindle has two spindle poles where micro tubules are attached to the central zones on two central zones. Now if you remember what central zones are there those like they're always drawn like this essentially. Um But they're made up of micro tubules as well. And those micro tubules come out of the central zones and there's two of them at each end of the cell. And those micro tubules stick out. And so the methodic spindle actually forms because there are central zone duplication occurring during S. Phase. When the D. N. A. Is duplicated. And so each one of these central zones then moves to opposite poles of the cell. Um And so this is what happens during pro phase where the main topic spindle is forming and moving to the other side of the cell. Then you have a potentially new step for some of you. Some of you may have gone over this but it's pro meta phase and this is the step where the nuclear envelope is disassembled. So remember the nuclear envelope surrounds the nucleus and it breaks down during pro meta phase. So when it breaks down that exposes the chromosomes, right? So there's micro tubules that are coming from the mid topic spindle begin to attach to the chromosomes at a specific location called the kinetic Or And so because there are two poles and each of those micro tubules are coming in at different ways. Um each one of the poles attaches to each one of the sister chroma tides. So we say that is like being by um having a bi orientation. So each sister committed is attached to the opposite poles. So here we have an example of what this looks like. We have pro face. You can see an interface just here. You have chrome a tin and chromosomes but you can't really see the chromosomes right there. Just kind of it just looks like spaghetti almost because it's not condensed yet. So in pro phase you start seeing these actual chromosomes and this is because they're condensing and that makes them visible. You also see the main topic spindle. So here's one and here's one with those micro tubules that kind of look like spider legs extending out from them. So that also happens during pro face. Then you have pro meta face. And this is where the nuclear envelope which was keeping the keeping the micro tubules from the my topic spindle and the chromosomes separate breaks down. So now the micro tubules begin to interact with the chromosomes and each sister chrome a tide of a chromosome. So each one of these travels is attached to an opposite spindle, that's what that looks like. So one is going to be attracted over here and the other one's gonna be attracted over here. So then we get to meta phase. So meta phases when the duplicated chromosomes align at the spindle equator. So this forms a meta face plate which is just a line of chromosomes straight along the equator. So it forms this line essentially in the middle of the cell. And so there's a really important checkpoint here called the spindle assembly checkpoint. And this checkpoint stops the cell cycle and make sure that the chromosomes are aligned properly so they're straight in the middle. And if they're not then it delays entry into um anna phase because they aren't aligned properly. It must be a space there. So after that they're now aligned in the middle. So now we can move on to anna phase. And this is where the cohesion which if you remember what cohesion is right, it's that protein holding the sister chromosomes together. Well another protein called separates comes in breaks that so the sister chromosomes can now separate and they do because they're pull pull towards each spindle pole. So um the first thing that happens is that the sister chroma tips begin moving towards the poles. Right? Then, the second thing that happens is the spindle poles actually move further apart. And so this not only are the sister chromosomes just moving with the micro tubules, but the spindles themselves are moving further so they're moving really far apart. And so um this is also where the ana phase promoting complex works, right? It's an ana phase. Do you remember we talked about this in the cell cycle control um that it works here to prevent to degrade some of these other proteins to prevent a repeat of mitosis for because it's coming to the end. So it wants to degree those things that are promoting it. So that's what happens in an A face. And then in tele phase, what you get is the nuclear envelope now is starting to reform the main topic, spindle is starting to disassemble and then things will eventually break into two cells. So here we have meta phase, you can see they're aligned in the middle, I like to think in middle in meta phase. Then um during an A phase, each one of the sister chroma tides is being pulled to the spindles as the spindles move forward to. So the separating the sister chroma types then in tele face, what you get is they keep moving and the nuclear envelope is gonna start reforming here the spindles are gonna start breaking down and eventually you're going to get two separate cells. So on the next page, I'm not gonna go through this just because it's exactly what I just went over. But there is a full diagram of the entire overview of mitosis with all these images together, starting here at interface, going through pro phase, pro meta phase, meta phase and a phase and tell a phase before breaking into two different sales here. So, if you want to review the overview of mitosis, make sure to come to this page and see if you can figure out what's going on without without the notes. So now let's move on.

