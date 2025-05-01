The cell cycle stages follow one another in a normal sequence due to the correct ______.
A
production of ribosomes
B
random movement of chromosomes
C
regulation by cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases
D
degradation of DNA
1
Understand the context of the cell cycle: The cell cycle is a series of stages (G1, S, G2, and M) that a cell goes through to grow and divide. Proper regulation ensures that these stages occur in the correct sequence.
Identify the key regulators of the cell cycle: Cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases (CDKs) are proteins that work together to control the progression of the cell cycle. Cyclins bind to CDKs, activating them to phosphorylate target proteins.
Recognize the role of cyclins and CDKs: Cyclins are produced and degraded at specific points in the cell cycle, ensuring that CDKs are active only at the appropriate times. This precise regulation prevents errors such as premature or delayed progression through the stages.
Eliminate incorrect options: Production of ribosomes, random movement of chromosomes, and degradation of DNA are not directly responsible for the sequential progression of the cell cycle. These processes are important for other cellular functions but do not regulate the cell cycle stages.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'regulation by cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases,' as these molecules ensure the proper sequence of cell cycle stages by controlling key checkpoints and transitions.
