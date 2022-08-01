Triggering Cell Death

Okay. So now let's talk about how a apoptosis is triggered. So there's two ways the intrinsic pathway and the extrinsic pathway and we're gonna go through both of them. So first focus on the intrinsic pathway which is going to regulate and trigger a apoptosis based on intracellular proteins. So the first one I want to talk to you about is the BCL two family of proteins. And this family inhibits apoptosis. So I'm going to walk through backwards what happened? So first there's this molecule called cytochrome C. And we've talked about cytochrome c before, Do you remember when we talked about it? Right? So cytochrome C is important for oxidative phosphor relation. So where is it found found in the mitochondria? But when cytochrome C is released from the mitochondria, that actually will trigger a apoptosis because cytochrome C. Will bind to a bunch of side assault proteins which then will lead a apoptosis. So when a cytochrome C released from the mitochondria, well it's released due to DNA damage which of course if the D. N. A. Is just completely damaged the cell is going to want to die kill itself so that that's not passed on through further generations. So when there's DNA damage, there are two proteins that are released, they're called backs and bad backs and bad act to release cytochrome C into the side of saul which will then bind to proteins and stimulate apoptosis. So that's how apoptosis can be stimulated but it can be inhibited by these BCL two proteins which bind to backs or bad and prevent cytochrome c release. So this is going to inhibit and this is going to activate. So if we look at this pathway, what we get is we get some kind of stimuli maybe DNA damage for instance that tells the cell um it needs to die. So then it can activate backs it can also activate bad. Um and this will stimulate cytochrome c release. You can see here is being released which will result in a apoptosis or cell death. So that's kind of those intracellular proteins. There is an extrinsic pathway where extra cellular proteins also play a role. So they play a role through usually binding something called death receptors. So death receptors are receptors on the plasma membrane um and they when they're activated usually by binding some kind of ligand, they trigger apoptosis. So an example of this is the fast receptor, it combined the fast ligand and when it's bound it will actually activate this special complex called the disc complex or the death inducing signaling complex which will stimulate apoptosis. Now the opposite of that is going to be survival factors when a apoptosis needs to be suppressed. And so these work by inhibiting the bad which remember trigger the interested pathway and regulate the BCL two families which is also the intrinsic pathway but these are the two main extra extra cellular pathways. So here we have the fast receptor. So here we have the fast leg in in the fast receptor and you can see that once it's activated it will form this disc complex and you don't need to know any of these proteins. But you can see here that it activates a lot of cast spaces through here, which will trigger, you know, cytochrome C release into the side of salt. But essentially this will cause apoptosis. So that's how the intrinsic and the extrinsic pathways work to trigger a apoptosis. So now let's move on.

