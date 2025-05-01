Which of the following scenarios best illustrates a cell performing exocytosis?
A
A pancreatic cell releasing insulin into the bloodstream
B
A white blood cell engulfing a bacterium
C
A plant cell absorbing water through osmosis
D
A neuron taking in neurotransmitters from the synaptic cleft
1
Understand the concept of exocytosis: Exocytosis is a cellular process where vesicles containing substances (e.g., proteins, hormones, or waste products) fuse with the plasma membrane to release their contents outside the cell. This is a key mechanism for secretion in cells.
Analyze the first option: 'A pancreatic cell releasing insulin into the bloodstream.' This describes a scenario where insulin, a hormone, is packaged into vesicles within the pancreatic cell and then released into the bloodstream via exocytosis. This matches the definition of exocytosis.
Analyze the second option: 'A white blood cell engulfing a bacterium.' This describes phagocytosis, a form of endocytosis where the cell takes in large particles like bacteria. This is the opposite of exocytosis and does not match the process described.
Analyze the third option: 'A plant cell absorbing water through osmosis.' Osmosis is the passive movement of water across a semipermeable membrane, not the active secretion of substances. This is unrelated to exocytosis.
Analyze the fourth option: 'A neuron taking in neurotransmitters from the synaptic cleft.' This describes endocytosis, specifically receptor-mediated endocytosis, where the cell takes in molecules. Again, this is the opposite of exocytosis and does not match the process described.
