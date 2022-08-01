Microtubules and Cell Division

Okay, so now we're going to talk about micro tubules and cell division. This is going to be really short because we're going to go over a lot of this when we actually get to cell division. But I just want to introduce it here. So the first thing I want to introduce is the central zone and these are part of these are kind of locations in the cell organelles in the cell that actually are responsible for organizing microbial arrays during cell division. And these are rays are really important because micro tubules are what move everything around. They move replicated organelles, they move replicated D. N. A. And they make sure that everything is sorted into cells when they divide. And that's super important because you don't want one cell with like 75% of the D. A. And one with only 25%. And you don't want one with all the micro tubules, our all the mitochondria and one of none. I think it's got to be equally distributed. And so central zones and micro tubules do that. So central zones contain central pairs which I know you've seen in your bio one on one class. And central pairs are super important because they act as the nuclear station site for microbial growth. So remember Nuclear Nation has nothing to do with the nucleus. Instead it has to do with where these side of skeleton elements form. So Central's have Nuclear Nation sites for micro tubules growth during cell division. And so these two billion diners come into the central's and they're added with their minus in towards the Central's and plus in out towards the side of plaza where they grow and attached to D. N. A. Or or organelles or whatever they're gonna attach, shoot during cell division. So this is That's what they look like. They have this very unique structure with this triplet. So you see the 123123 which is arranged around. So they have these triplet. Now there's a pair. So you can see there's one here and two here. Um and this is where nuclear station of micro tubules occurs during cell division. So like I said, super short but also super important. So now let's move on.

