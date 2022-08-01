Hi in this video I'm gonna be talking about nucleic acid hybridization. So hybridization is a process that takes advantage of the fact that nucleic acids especially complimentary. New click click acid. So an A. R. T. C. Energy will form bonds with each other. So knowing that you can do two different techniques. The first is southern blotting. And this is going to be used to detect specific genes and cellular D. N. A. So how you do this is you take DNA from an organism and you then separate it by Jelic for E. Sis which if um you don't remember us buying but this is gonna be separating bay on a mass to charge or for D. N. A. It's just gonna be separating via mass. Then you have that transferred onto some type of paper and then you incubate that paper sort of set that paper in a solution with a DNA probe. And this DNA probe is going to be complementary to a sequence that you're interested in. So let's say you have you say I need to know if this A T C g G A. T sequence is present in the cell. And what you do is you take the D. N. A. You run it you say okay this size will run at 34567 basis base pairs. You take that and then you incubate it with a probe that would be T. A. G. C. C. T. A. Because it's complementary and if it binds then that means it's there. So you typically fix this probe with some type of fluorescent material or it can be radioactive material. And so if you have that on the paper and you incubate the probe, the probe will bind to the sequence. If it's there. And that way when you detect it you'll see this fluorescence. But if it's not there that sequence isn't present, it won't bind, there'll be no fluorescence. And the same thing you can do with northern blotting. But this is actually using RNA instead of DNA. So this is what this looks like. So this is an example of southern bottom. So you have to D. N. A sequences. You're interested in looking at, you have one that's five killer bases to kill and then another one that has two and three. So you take you isolate the D. N. A. You run it on a gel which is in this box here and then you incubate it with a probe that has a complementary sequence. And what you'll see is that if these sequences are present then you'll see them. So here we have a the sequences present at five and be the sequence present at two and three. So that's southern blotting. And northern blotting as well. It's just done with our N. A. For northern blotting. So with that let's now move on

