Okay, so now we're going to talk about regulation but specifically regulation of the cycle independent penises themselves. So this is kind of a double level of regulation, Right? So we talked about, we're talking about cell division mitosis and how the cD case regulate that. So how do we regulate the cD case? So there are three main ways and the first is a little weird, but also probably the most important. And so this is um through the C D. K inhibitor phosphate. Now this might sound a little weird, right, because when we think of adding phosphates, the proteins, what do we think of? We think of activating them, kindnesses add phosphates they activate. But this is a special type of phosphate and it acts as an inhibitor. So instead of activating it does the exact opposite. So instead that phosphate has to be removed so it has to be the phosphor related in order to become active. So that means that C. D. K. S actually need to be foss for elated at one site and de fosse for elated at another site in order to become active. So the protein responsible for de phosphor awaiting or removing these phosphates is called C. D C. 25 that removes the inhibitory phosphate. So this is a little different than anything else we've mentioned in this course or really probably anything you've seen before but it's a really important mechanism of C. D. K. Regulation. Now the second one is kind of, it just I feel like makes sense. So there are C. D. K inhibitors. So these are proteins they bind A C. D. K. S usually when they're in complex with Cyclones and they blocked their function. So this acts like every other inhibitor we've talked about right, it just it's an inhibitor it binds to it, it blocks its function. But it is the second way of C. D. K regulation. And then finally the third way is going to be through cycling levels. So if cycling levels are high then you're gonna have like it's going to be active cd case. But if they're low cycling levels are low then you're gonna have inactive C. D. K. S. And this is because Cyclones activate C. D. K. S. So if you have high cycling levels you're gonna have high activity. But if you have low cycling levels you're gonna have low activity. So then the question is, well how do you regulate cycling levels? Well, typically they just get degraded. So there's this complex called the ana phase promoting complex and this actually degrades M. And S. Cyclones by labeling them with ubiquity in and targeting them for destruction. And this is this is really really, really important complex because it happens at the end. So remember this, we're in an a phase here, it's degrading these m. It's degrading these s. Cyclones that have stimulated the cell cycle but are no longer needed. Um So then slowing down the cell cycle and getting ready to stop it essentially. So here is that unique mechanism that I've talked about, you've probably never seen before. So here we have a C. D K C D. K. One and it has an activating phosphate, but it also has this inhibiting phosphate. So if we were just to take this complex, what's in my arrows, Not anything to do with this one down here, just what's in my bracket? Is this C. D. K. One in my bracket. Is this active or inactive? Right, so this is an inactive Complex because it has the inhibiting phosphate. Now, once the protein, remember what protein this is. c. d. c. 25. Once it comes in and removes this phosphate that leads to activation. So as soon as this phosphate is gone, it's no longer inhibiting. And so you get activation of C. D. K. One and this happens for a lot of different cD case. So those are the three ways that C. D. K. S. R. Regulated so that then they can go on and regulate this area cell cycle. So now let's turn the page

