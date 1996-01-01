Skip to main content
Cell Biology6. ProteinsProtein Folding
Match the following protein structures with their appropriate definitions 

i. Primary Structure _____________
ii. Secondary Structure _____________
iii. Tertiary Structure _____________
iv. Quaternary Structure _____________ 

a. 3D conformation of a single polypeptide chain 

b. Linear sequence of amino acids 

c. Folding of multiple polypeptide chains together 

d. Local structures of a single polypeptide chain

