Cellular Respiration Overview

Hi. So this video we're gonna be going on an overview of Arabic or respiration. So the first thing I want to talk about is cellular respiration which is the series of reactions that involve electron transfers which break down molecules for energy. So cellular respiration is breaking down molecules for energy and in the process doing a lot of electron transferring. So there are five steps. The first we've gone over, that's the galactic pathway involves glide policies and fermentation. Then remember at the end of black analysis there is pyro so piru actually has to be oxidized and when it's oxidized it loses its electrons and it creates a molecule known as a single Coetzee. The acetyl coa Way is processed by this cycle called the tri car blocks cilic isil. You may see it as the Krebs cycle or the citric acid cycle. I don't know why it needs three names but it definitely has them. Um And that acid oxidizes that acetyl coa way and creates carbon dioxide. Now in the process of this there's a lot of electrons being carried by electron carriers. And so eventually these electrons are transferred through what's known as the electron transfer chain. And this electron transfer chain will eventually be used to produce a tv synthesis. So we've got over a few of these. We're gonna go over more in greater detail with the exact steps of what they do. But this is kind of just an overview of cellular respiration. So let me back out of the way. So first we have like analysis, this occurs in the cytoplasm remember you don't need to know these steps, you've already reviewed them. But eventually this creates piru bait. This piru bait can then um circle through the Krebs cycle or the citric acid cycle. Once it's created into acetyl coa A and this creates a bunch of N A. D. H, it creates C. 02, creates F. A. D. H. Two, creates a teepee lots of things. Then these electron carriers eventually travel through the electron transport chain and you can see that they end up pumping a lot of hydrogen and this hydrogen can be used then to create a T. P. So this is kind of just an overview. You realize there's a lot of like little tiny things in these images. You don't need to know these little tiny, you know, images or how many in A. D. H. Is. At least not yet, but just get an idea that there are all these different processes that are all connected um in these five steps which we went above. Um and those connections end up creating energy. So, um with that, let's now move on to the next page and talk about oxidative phosphor relation. So this term describes a series of reactions that oxidized molecules um and use electrical energy to generate a teepee. So this involves what is known as kimmy osmotic coupling, which means that a proton gradient, which is electrochemical meaning there's an electrical charge and a concentration charge of a gradient of hydrogen protons. Um and it couples that gradient with the creation of A G. P. So in stage one, the electron transport chain which remember up above, is going to be step four pumps a bunch of hydrogen across the membrane, creating this gradient. And then in stage two is a T. P. Synthesis because that gradient can then flow back down across the membrane and that energy is used to create a T. P. So the proton motive force is actually what allows the the hydrogen electrochemical gradient that used to drive a T. P. Synthesis. So let me back away again and we'll look at this. So um so this is an example of an electron transport train in plants because you can see up here for you don't necessarily need to know that now. But essentially what happens is there is um all of these um processes that the electrons are transferred to throughout an entire process. And eventually you can see that there's a bunch of hydrogen is getting pumped into the cell. And so you get this hydrogen gradient electrochemical gradient and that is eventually used to create a T. P. From a D. P. So that's an overview of cellular respiration and oxidative phosphor relation with that. Let's now move on

