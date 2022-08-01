Okay, so in this video we're gonna be talking about acting and skeletal muscle contractions. So skeletal muscle contractions depend on interactions between two proteins acting. And my since we've talked about acting. So what is my sin? So my sin are die MERS. So they have two heads which have a T. P. Ace capabilities and a tail that is uh coiled coil. So it just pretty much means it's wrapped around each other that extend outward from the heads. And so they also form filaments. They form myosin filaments and they are clusters of this miocene to and so they kind of look like a double headed arrow. Some people say, I think they look like other things. You can kind of figure out what they look for by yourself. Um But anyways that's what people say. And then pretty much there are two mice and filaments that bind to each acting filament. And each one of these medicines buying an opposite orientations and that allows for them to move the acting in opposite directions. And this will make more sense when I show you the picture. Um But you'll have to bear with me on some of these pictures. But right now this is what my son looks like. So you have your two heads. These are these have a T. P. S. Capabilities and you have this long coiled coil tell. So this is gonna be a mice and filaments. So there's lots of them here you can see um and there are bound in opposite directions to the acting. And so um skeletal muscle is made up of these active and missin. Um and their distinct organization, what you actually need to know what all of these features are called. And this organization and these features allow for muscles to contract. So um bundles of acting and mason are called fibrin. Microfiber als. Um And inside the the liberals. Oh goodness! I can't say that. And then you have circle manners inside of them. And the star chrome mirrors are the tiny units that actually contract. And there's many of them in these vibe roles. So inside a circle mirror, there's a lot of different structures you need to know about. There's an A band. And this is composed of my sin. You may also see this as a thick filament. It's the same exact thing. Then you have the H. Zone which is in the a band. And this is a lighter region. And my sin is not overlapping with acting. So here you have some medicine with overlapping with acting. In here you don't. And then you have the in line which is the disc in the middle. I think that might be the easiest one to remember because it's the in line in the middle. Um But then you also have the eye band to have the A. And I band I band is called the light band. And it's composed of acting. May see it as thin filaments and no Meyssan. And then the very end of both of these both ends are called the Z. Line or the disc. So let's look at this what this actually looks like. So here you have a circle mirror and it goes from here to here and the lines are here in blue, that's the Z. Disc. So then you have um the in line that's easily in the middle, you have the H. Zone. And so this is gonna be my sin that's not overlapping with acting. So here you have your medicine and red. So you can see that it's not overlap, overlapping of acting. Then you have your a band which has acting and medicine. And then you have your eye band which is much smaller and contains only this thin filament which is acting and that those are the structures that make up the circle mirror and you're gonna have to know them. It's gonna just be crucial. Um So those are the structures. So now let's move on.

