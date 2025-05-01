Open Question
Choose all of the following post-transcriptional regulators of gene expression.
a) Micro RNAs
b) siRNAs
c) RNA Polymerase Degradation
d) Exosomes
113
views
1
comments
Choose all of the following post-transcriptional regulators of gene expression.
a) Micro RNAs
b) siRNAs
c) RNA Polymerase Degradation
d) Exosomes
When the siRNA interacts with RISC for the first time it is single stranded.
What is the name of the enzyme that cleaves the miRNA in the nucleus before it travels to the cytoplasm to exert its effects?
What is the name of the region on a protein that controls its degradation over time?
All non-coding RNAs are responsible for regulating gene expression.