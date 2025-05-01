Skip to main content
1. Overview of Cell Biology
Worksheet
Evolution of the Cell
Properties of the Cell
History of Cell Biology
Prokaryotic Cell Architecture
Eukaryotic Cell Architecture
Prokaryotes vs. Eukaryotes
Model Organisms
Viruses
Overview of Tissue Structures
2. Chemical Components of Cells
Worksheet
Small Molecules
Chemical Bonds
Acids, Bases, and Buffers
Four Classes of Macromolecules
Properties of Macromolecules
3. Energy
Worksheet
Energy Sources and Generation
Gibbs Free Energy and Equilibrium
Activated Carriers
Enzymes
Enzyme Kinetics
Enzyme Inhibitors
4. DNA, Chromosomes, and Genomes
Worksheet
DNA Discovery
Structure and Function of DNA
Helical Formations of DNA
DNA vs. RNA
Packaging of DNA
The Epigenetic Code
Evolution of the Genome
Genomic Comparison
Human Genetic Variation
Transposons and Viruses
5. DNA to RNA to Protein
Worksheet
DNA Transcription
mRNA Processing
tRNA, rRNA and the Codon Code
Translation
mRNA Export and Nuclear Structures
RNA and the Origins of Life
6. Proteins
Worksheet
Protein Basics
Protein Folding
Complex Protein Structures
Enzymes and Protein Binding
Protein Regulation
Protein Degradation
7. Gene Expression
Worksheet
Basics of Gene Expression Control
Epigenetic Regulation of Gene Expression
Transcriptional Regulators
Action of Transcriptional Regulators
Post-Transcriptional Regulators
8. Membrane Structure
Worksheet
The Lipid Bilayer
Membrane Proteins
9. Transport Across Membranes
Worksheet
Principles of Transmembrane Transport
Passive Transport: Diffusion and Osmosis
Transporters
Ion Channels and Membrane Potential
Ion Channels and Neurons
10. Anerobic Respiration
Worksheet
Breakdown and Utilization of Sugars and Fats
Glycolysis
Fermentation
Gluconeogenesis
11. Aerobic Respiration
Worksheet
Overview of Cellular Respiration
Mitochondria
Citric Acid Cycle
Electron Transport
ATP Synthesis Driven from Proton Gradients
12. Photosynthesis
Worksheet
Overview of Photosynthesis
Chloroplast
Light Dependent Reactions
Light Independent Reactions
13. Intracellular Protein Transport
Worksheet
Membrane Enclosed Organelles
Protein Sorting
ER Processing and Transport
Golgi Processing and Transport
Vesicular Budding, Transport, and Coat Proteins
Targeting Proteins to the Mitochondria and Chloroplast
Lysosomal and Degradation Pathways
Endocytic Pathways
Exocytosis
Peroxisomes
Plant Vacuole
14. Cell Signaling
Worksheet
Overview of Cell Surface Receptors
Overview of Signaling Molecules
G Protein Coupled Receptors
Protein Kinase Receptors
Intracellular messnegers: Hormones and Nitric Oxide
Phosphoinositide Signaling Pathways
Integration of Multiple Signaling Pathways
Signaling in Plants
15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement
Worksheet
Overview of the Cytoskeleton
Intermediate Filaments
Microtubules
Kinesins and Dyneins
Cilia and Flagella
Microtubules and Cell Division
Actin Filaments
Actin Based Movement
Muscle Contractions
16. Cell Division
Worksheet
Overview of the Cell Cycle
Control of the Cell Cycle
G1 Phase
DNA Replication
DNA Repair and Recombination
Mitosis
Cytokinesis
Control of Cell Size
Control of Cell Death
17. Meiosis and Sexual Reproduction
Worksheet
Basics of Meiotic Genetics
Mendel and the Laws of Inheritance
Meiosis
18. Cell Junctions and Tissues
Worksheet
Cell-Cell Adhesion
Cell-Cell Junctions
Extracellular Matrix of Animal Cells
The Basal Lamina
Plant Tissue
19. Stem Cells
Worksheet
Stem Cells
20. Cancer
Worksheet
Overview of Cancer
Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressors
Carcinogens
Tumor Viruses
Metastasis and Cancer Spread
Cancer Treatment
21. The Immune System
Worksheet
Overview of Host Defenses
The Innate Immune Response
B Cell Development
Antibody Structure and Diversity
T Cells
MHC and Antigen Presentation
Immune System Collaboration
22. Techniques in Cell Biology
Worksheet
The Light Microscope
Electron Microscopy
The Use of Radioisotopes
Cell Culture
Isolation and Purification of Proteins
Studying Proteins
Nucleic Acid Hybridization
DNA Cloning
Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR
DNA Sequencing
DNA libraries
DNA Transfer into Cells
Tracking Protein Movement
RNA interference
Genetic Screens
Bioinformatics
13. Intracellular Protein Transport
Peroxisomes
Back
13. Intracellular Protein Transport
Peroxisomes
All
Practice by Kylia
Multiple choice
Multiple Choice
What is the function of a peroxisome?
239
views