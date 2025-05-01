Multiple Choice
In the context of the lipid bilayer, the primary structural components of the cell (plasma) membrane are:
1
views
Which of the following is not a form of lipid movement in the bilayer?
Of the following lipids, which of the following is most rigid?
Of the following movements a lipid can do in a membrane, which is the most rare?
When the cytosolic face of a vesicle membrane fuses with the cytosolic face of the plasma membrane, all of the lipids found in the cytosolic face remain facing the cytoplasm.
In which cellular compartment are lipids synthesized?
Which of the following molecules is able to increase the rigidity and decrease the flexibility of a membrane?