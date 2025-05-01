Problem 113
Calculate each value mentally. (0.22/3)(402/3)
Problem 114
Calculate each value mentally. (0.13/2)(903/2)
Problem 116
Calculate each value mentally. (203/2)/(53/2)
Problem 117
Answer each question. If the lengths of the sides of a cube are tripled, by what factor will the volume change?
Problem 4
Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. In the term -6x2y, -6 is the ______.
Problem 6
Perform the indicated operations. (2x2-x)+(x2+4x)
Problem 8
Perform the indicated operations. -2x3(x4-8)
Problem 10
Perform the indicated operations. (10m4-4m2)/2m
Problem 11
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. -5x11
Problem 13
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. 6x+3x4
Problem 15
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. -7z5-2z3+1
Problem 17
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these.
Problem 19
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. (3/8)x5-(1/x2)+9
Problem 20
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these.
Problem 21
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. 5
Problem 22
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. 9
Problem 23
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Problem 24
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Problem 26
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Problem 28
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Problem 29
Find each product. (14r-1)(17r+2)
Problem 30
Find each product. (5m-6)(3m+4)
Problem 31
Find each product.
Problem 33
Find each product.
Problem 34
Find each product.
Problem 35
Find each product. (2z-1)(-z2+3z-4)
Problem 36
Find each product. (3w+2)(-w2+4w-3)
Problem 37
Find each product. (m-n+k)(m+2n-3k)
Problem 38
Find each product. (r-3s+t)(2r-s+t)
Problem 39
Find each product. (2x+3)(2x-3)(4x2-9)
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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