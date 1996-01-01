Identify the true statement about deviations from ideal gas
behavior. (LO 10.12)
(a) The attractive forces between gas particles cause the true
volume of the sample to be larger than predicted by the
ideal gas law.
(b) The attractive forces between gas particles most influence
the volume of a sample at low pressure.
(c) The volume of the gas particles themselves most influences
the volume of the sample at low pressure.
(d) The volume of the gas particles themselves causes the
true volume of the sample to be larger than predicted by
the ideal gas law.