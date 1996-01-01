Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
You have an evacuated container of fixed volume and
known mass and introduce a known mass of a gas sample.
Measuring the pressure at constant temperature over time,
you are surprised to see it slowly dropping. You measure the
mass of the gas-filled container and find that the mass is
what it should be—gas plus container—and the mass does
not change over time, so you do not have a leak. Suggest an
explanation for your observations.