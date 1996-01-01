Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry11. Bonding & Molecular StructureFormal Charge
Problem 8
Consider the Lewis structure for the polyatomic oxyanion shown here, where X is an element from the third period 1Na - Ar2. By changing the overall charge, n, from 1- to 2- to 3- we get three different polyatomic ions. For each of these ions (b) determine the formal charge of the central atom, X;

