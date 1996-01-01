Consider the Lewis structure for the polyatomic oxyanion
shown here, where X is an element from the third period
1Na - Ar2. By changing the overall charge, n, from 1- to
2- to 3- we get three different polyatomic ions. For each of
these ions (b) determine the formal charge of the central atom, X;
