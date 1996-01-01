(a) How high in meters must a column of ethanol be to exert
a pressure equal to that of a 100-mm column of mercury?
The density of ethanol is 0.79 g/mL, whereas that of mercury
is 13.6 g/mL.
Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 5 1.00 3 103 kg/m3. The
gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa 5 1 kg/ms2.
