General Chemistry7. GasesPressure Units
(a) How high in meters must a column of ethanol be to exert a pressure equal to that of a 100-mm column of mercury? The density of ethanol is 0.79 g/mL, whereas that of mercury is 13.6 g/mL. Assume that the density of the water is 1.00 5 1.00 3 103 kg/m3. The gravitational constant is 9.81 m/s2, and 1 Pa 5 1 kg/ms2.

