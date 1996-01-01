Azo dyes are organic dyes that are used for many applications,
such as the coloring of fabrics. Many azo dyes are
derivatives of the organic substance azobenzene, C12H10N2.
A closely related substance is hydrazobenzene, C12H12N2.
The Lewis structures of these two substances are
(Recall the shorthand notation used for benzene.)
(c) Predict the N¬N¬C angles in each of the substances.
