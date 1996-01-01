Combustion analysis of 0.1500 g of methyl tert-butyl ether, an octane booster used in gasoline, gave 0.3744 g of CO2 and 0.1838 g of H2O. When a flask having a volume of 1.00 L was evacuated and then filled with methyl tertbutyl ether vapor at a pressure of 100.0 kPa and a temperature of 54.8 °C, the mass of the flask increased by 3.233 g.
(c) Write a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2views
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Balancing Chemical Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno