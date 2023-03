Textbook Question

A series of anions is shown below:

The anion on the far right is called “BARF” by chemists, as its common abbreviation sounds similar to this word. (d) Tetrabutylammonium, (CH3CH2CH2CH2)4N + is a bulky cation. Which anion, when paired with the tetrabutylammonium cation, would lead to a salt that will be most soluble in nonpolar solvents?