General Chemistry
Recent Channels
General Chemistry
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
Problem
Determine the oxidation number of sulfur in each of the following substances: (e) Locate sulfur in the periodic table in Exercise 4.47; what region is it in?
Show Answer
Similar Solution
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
What are the representative elements of the periodic table?
by OneClass
73 views
Hide transcripts
How to identify METALS NONMETALS and METALLOIDS on the PERIODIC TABLE
by MooMooMath and Science
60 views
Hide transcripts
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
by Jules Bruno
79 views
Hide transcripts
Transition and representative elements
by Edith Lucía López Ramírez
32 views
Hide transcripts
Transition metals and their properties | Matter | Chemistry | FuseSchool
by FuseSchool - Global Education
52 views
Hide transcripts
TRANSITION METALS- Periodic Table
by MooMooMath and Science
26 views
Hide transcripts
Periodic Trends 6: Representative (Main Group) Elements
by The Crazy Hat Chemist
23 views
Hide transcripts
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals Example 1
by Jules Bruno
56 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.