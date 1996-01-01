Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Under special conditions, sulfur reacts with anhydrous liquid
ammonia to form a binary compound of sulfur and nitrogen.
The compound is found to consist of 69.6% S and
30.4% N. Measurements of its molecular mass yield a value
of 184.3 g>mol. The compound occasionally detonates on
being struck or when heated rapidly. The sulfur and nitrogen
atoms of the molecule are joined in a ring. All the bonds in
the ring are of the same length. (a) Calculate the empirical
and molecular formulas for the substance.