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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 107c
Chapter 8, Problem 107c

A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent: 
Draw a Lewis structure for a linear P4 molecule that satisfies the octet rule. Does this molecule have resonance structures?

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Step 1: Understand the structure of P4 in its common form. The common form of P4 is a tetrahedral structure where each phosphorus atom is bonded to three others, forming a closed ring.
Step 2: Consider the linear P4 structure. In a linear arrangement, the phosphorus atoms are aligned in a straight line. Each phosphorus atom can form three bonds to satisfy the octet rule.
Step 3: Draw the Lewis structure for linear P4. Start by placing four phosphorus atoms in a line. Connect the first and second, second and third, and third and fourth phosphorus atoms with single bonds.
Step 4: Add lone pairs to each phosphorus atom. Each phosphorus atom should have one lone pair to satisfy the octet rule, as each atom will have three bonds and one lone pair.
Step 5: Consider resonance structures. Evaluate if there are any possible resonance structures by checking if the electrons can be rearranged without changing the connectivity of the atoms. In this case, the linear P4 does not have resonance structures as the electron arrangement is fixed to satisfy the octet rule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They help visualize the arrangement of electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is crucial for understanding molecular geometry and reactivity. In the case of P4, drawing the Lewis structure involves placing electrons around the phosphorus atoms to satisfy the octet rule.
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Octet Rule

The octet rule is a chemical rule of thumb that states atoms tend to bond in such a way that they each have eight electrons in their valence shell, achieving a stable electron configuration similar to that of noble gases. For phosphorus, which can expand its octet due to its position in the periodic table, this rule guides the arrangement of electrons in the Lewis structure, particularly when considering alternative bonding scenarios.

Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. They are used when a single Lewis structure cannot adequately represent a molecule's electron distribution. In the case of a linear P4 molecule, exploring resonance structures can reveal how electrons are shared among the phosphorus atoms, potentially leading to multiple valid representations of the molecule.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent: 

(b) How many P-P bonds are there in the molecule?

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Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (c) Write balanced chemical equations for the complete oxidation of N2 to form N2O5(g) and of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g). Write a balanced chemical equation for the complete oxidation of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g).

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Textbook Question

Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (e) Both N2 and C2H2 possess triple bonds with quite high bond enthalpies (Table 8.3). Calculate the enthalpy of hydrogenation per mole for both compounds: acetylene plus H2 to make methane, CH4; nitrogen plus H2 to make ammonia, NH3.

Textbook Question

Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL. (d) How many milliliters of a 0.500 M solution of NaOH would it take to neutralize 10.5 mL of trifluoroacetic acid?

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Textbook Question

Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL. (b) Trifluoroacetic acid can react with NaOH in aqueous solution to produce the trifluoroacetate ion, CF3COO2. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.

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Textbook Question

Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL (a) Trifluoroacetic acid contains one CF3 unit and is connected to the other C atom which bonds with both O’s. Draw the Lewis structure for trifluoroacetic acid.

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