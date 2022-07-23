A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent:
(b) How many P-P bonds are there in the molecule?
A common form of elemental phosphorus is the tetrahedral P4 molecule, where all four phosphorus atoms are equivalent:
(b) How many P-P bonds are there in the molecule?
Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (c) Write balanced chemical equations for the complete oxidation of N2 to form N2O5(g) and of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g). Write a balanced chemical equation for the complete oxidation of acetylene to form CO2(g) and H2O(g).
Acetylene (C2H2) and nitrogen (N2) both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (e) Both N2 and C2H2 possess triple bonds with quite high bond enthalpies (Table 8.3). Calculate the enthalpy of hydrogenation per mole for both compounds: acetylene plus H2 to make methane, CH4; nitrogen plus H2 to make ammonia, NH3.
Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL. (d) How many milliliters of a 0.500 M solution of NaOH would it take to neutralize 10.5 mL of trifluoroacetic acid?
Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL. (b) Trifluoroacetic acid can react with NaOH in aqueous solution to produce the trifluoroacetate ion, CF3COO2. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Trifluoroacetic acid has the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid that has a density of 1.489 g/mL (a) Trifluoroacetic acid contains one CF3 unit and is connected to the other C atom which bonds with both O’s. Draw the Lewis structure for trifluoroacetic acid.