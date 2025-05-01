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Classification of Matter definitions
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General Chemistry flashcard sets
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1316 Decks
- Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission definitions21. Nuclear Chemistry12 Terms
- Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission quiz21. Nuclear Chemistry15 Terms
- Band of Stability: Overview definitions21. Nuclear Chemistry15 Terms
- Band of Stability: Overview quiz21. Nuclear Chemistry15 Terms
- Measuring Radioactivity definitions21. Nuclear Chemistry15 Terms
- Measuring Radioactivity quiz21. Nuclear Chemistry15 Terms
- Rate of Radioactive Decay definitions21. Nuclear Chemistry15 Terms
- Rate of Radioactive Decay quiz21. Nuclear Chemistry15 Terms
- Radioactive Half-Life definitions21. Nuclear Chemistry11 Terms