Boost your knowledge with General Chemistry Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Classification of Matter definitions
1. Intro to General Chemistry
15 Terms
14 students found this helpful
Physical & Chemical Changes definitions
1. Intro to General Chemistry
15 Terms
51 students found this helpful
General Chemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
469 Decks
- Dipole Moment definitions11. Bonding & Molecular Structure15 Terms
- Dipole Moment quiz11. Bonding & Molecular Structure11 Terms
- Octet Rule definitions11. Bonding & Molecular Structure15 Terms
- Octet Rule quiz11. Bonding & Molecular Structure10 Terms
- Formal Charge definitions11. Bonding & Molecular Structure10 Terms
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds definitions11. Bonding & Molecular Structure15 Terms
- Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds definitions11. Bonding & Molecular Structure11 Terms
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions definitions11. Bonding & Molecular Structure15 Terms
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions definitions11. Bonding & Molecular Structure10 Terms