Boost your knowledge with General Chemistry Flashcards!
Discover the power of flashcards for fun and efficient studying.
Popular flashcards of the week
Classification of Matter definitions
1. Intro to General Chemistry
15 Terms
17 students found this helpful
General Chemistry flashcard sets
Find flashcards by topic or subject
930 Decks
- Simple Cubic Unit Cell definitions13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces10 Terms
- Simple Cubic Unit Cell quiz #113. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces10 Terms
- Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell definitions13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces11 Terms
- Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell definitions13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces10 Terms
- Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell quiz #113. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces10 Terms
- Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces definitions14. Solutions15 Terms
- Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces quiz14. Solutions10 Terms
- Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces quiz #114. Solutions10 Terms
- Molality definitions14. Solutions10 Terms